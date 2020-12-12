Snow leopard tests positive for Covid

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Louisville Zoo

A snow leopard has tested positive for Covid at Louisville Zoo in the US.

Five-year-old NeeCee has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, while two other snow leopards – Kimti and Meru – have symptoms and staff are awaiting the confirmatory results.

“All three snow leopards are doing well with very mild symptoms, and the zoo continues to monitor their health closely. “We anticipate continued improvement in the coming days, and all three cats are expected to recover.

“No other Zoo animals are showing symptoms at this time,” said Louisville Zoo in a statement.


