SIERRA NEVADA confirms the re-opening of its ski resort at 50 per cent capacity

The Junta de Andalucia announced in the Extraordinary BOJA issued on Friday, December 11 that the Sierra Nevada ski resort can reopen for the 2020/21 winter season on Friday, December 18 with a 50 per cent capacity limitation on the slopes.

-- Advertisement --



On opening day the slopes of Veleta, Borreguiles, Rio and Loma de Dilar will be ready to welcome visitors, with the plan to open additional slopes and increase capacity as the season goes on. The Borreguiles restaurant will also be serving only a limited number of guests to comply with social distancing regulations.

The cable cars will reduce their capacity to 75 per cent, or 60 per cent in the cars which have standing room only. In addition, on site ticket offices will remain closed throughout the season so tickets must be purchased in advance online.

In a statement, the CEO of Cetursa Sierra Nevada, Jesús Ibáñez, has promised skiers a “magnificent experience” and said that he is “looking forward to receiving all the people of Granada and Andalucia in our ski resort.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sierra Nevada Confirms Re-opening Of Ski Resort”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.