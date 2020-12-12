Seven wardens attacked in “violent revolt” at “under-staffed” prison

Seven wardens were attacked in a “violent” incident at “under-staffed” Zuera prison in Zaragoza.

A “DANGEROUS” inmate began threatening and attacking wardens on his way back from a hospital visit in a revolt of “extreme violence and agitation”, according to the Acaip-UGT union.

He was supported by at least six other prisoners who destroyed tables and chairs as violence erupted on Friday, December 11.

Eventually, the inmates were restrained and the “instigator” placed in isolation, but not before four of the wardens were injured.

Prison sources said that at the time of the incident, there were five officials in the module, and that the prison is operating with 10 per cent less personnel than normal at a prison with “one of the largest number of prisoners in the country”.

“The lack of personnel makes it difficult to foresee and control situations like the one described. We reiterate the need to increase staff, improve existing resources and training,” said the union.

