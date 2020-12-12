RUSSIAN warship Threatens To Ram US Destroyer as tensions escalate

Tensions between Russia and the USA have heightened alarmingly after an incident in the Peter The Great Gulf, in the Sea Of Japan, at 06.17am local time, on Saturday, December 12, when a Russian warship, Admiral Vinogradov, threatened the destroyer, USS John S. McCain, that Moscow claimed was “passing the maritime border by two kilometres”.

A statement from the Russian Defence Ministry said, “The Pacific Fleet’s Admiral Vinogradov anti-submarine destroyer used an international communication channel to warn the foreign vessel that such actions were unacceptable, and the violator could be driven out of the country’s territorial waters in a ramming manoeuvre. After the warning was issued, and Admiral Vinogradov changed its course, the USS John S. McCain destroyer returned to international waters”.

This was the second incident in only 24 hours in the area, after the US Navy 6th Fleet’s destroyer, USS Donald Cook had on Monday, December 7, entered the Black Sea waters on “routine maritime security operations that support regional stability”, resulting in Moscow’s Russia’s National Defence Control Centre to state, “The Black Sea Fleet’s forces and means, began monitoring the USS Donald Cook, who entered the Black Sea on November 23”.

Cmdr. Kelley Jones, the officer in charge of USS Donald Cook responded, “Operating in the Black Sea signifies our commitment to partners and allies in the region. It is an important diplomatic mission, and Donald Cook has enjoyed the hospitality of Black Sea countries many times before”.

