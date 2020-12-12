RUSSIAN PRISON authorities have announced plans to deploy convicts to clean up the country’s Arctic regions after several high-profile pollution disasters.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking at the Arctic summit in St Petersberg, an official from the Federal Prison Service (FSIN) announced plans to deploy inmates to Arctic regions badly affected by pollution damage. In May one of the biggest oil spills in history occurred near the city of Norilsk when 21 thousand litres of diesel leaked from a storage tank.

The FSIN says they are working with local authorities in the Arctic to reach “mutually beneficial cooperation”, and Norilsk officials have already announced the construction of a 56-person facility to house prisoners conscripted for the environmental labour.

Experts have warned that the globe’s Arctic regions are warming up at a dangerous speed due to climate change, with record-breaking high temperatures recorded in October and November this year.

Since 2017 Russia has been controversially sentencing convicted criminals to forced labour, a practice that critics have compared to the infamous historical Gulags. During the reign of both the Tsars and the following Communist rulers, countless Russians were sent to work in far-flung regions as legal punishment.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Russia to Deploy Convicts to Clean Up Arctic Pollution”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.