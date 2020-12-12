Russia Launches Four ICBM's In A Show Of Military Strength

RUSSIA Launches Four ICBM In A Show Of Military Strength amid heightened tensions with America



In a brutal show of strength by the Russian military, on Saturday, December 12, amid heightened tensions between Moscow and the USA, President Vladimr Putin ordered the Vladimir Monomakh nuclear submarine, from its underwater position in the Sea of Okhotsk, near the Kamchatka Peninsula, to test-launch four dummy intercontinental ballistic missiles, to make it very clear that his defences are armed and ready for anything.

Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defence Minister is reported to have informed Mr Puitn that the dummy missiles hit their intended target, at the Chiza shooting range, more than 3,400 miles away in the Arkhangelsk region in northwestern Russia, with the Borei-class nuclear submarine, Vladimir Monomakh, capable of carrying and firing 16 Bulava missiles, and was taking part in a strategic military drill, that served to showcase Russia’s nuclear strengths.

During this same exercise, another submarine fired an ICBM from its position below the Barents Sea, while another, ground-based ICMB was fired from the Plesetsk base in Northern Russia, as well as activity at an Arctic base which saw Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers firing cruise missiles at targets.

