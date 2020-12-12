RIOTS Break Out In Paris with 24 arrested



Gerald Darmanin, the French Interior Minister, has just tweeted this afternoon, Saturday, December 12, from Paris, “Already 24 arrests in Paris, and seizures of tools that have no place in a demonstration. Thank you to the police and gendarmes mobilized today against the thugs”.

-- Advertisement --



It is reported that the police are out in large numbers in central Paris, and reports say that among the weapons confiscated from the protesters by police, are screwdrivers and wrenches.

It seems protesters are out in numbers, in central Paris, at the Place du Chatelet, organised by the group, Coordination Stop Loi Sécurité Globale, who are asking people to revolt against new security laws passed this week by the French government, allowing their use of new surveillance tools, and restricting the public’s rights to posting images of police officers on social media, and prohibiting the posting of hate speech aimed at the police.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Riots Break Out In Paris”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.