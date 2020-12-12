Rare Seabird Colony Enjoys Best Breeding Season In Years

RARE colony of seabirds enjoys its best breeding season in 26 years.

One of the UK’s rarest of all seabirds, little terns are having an extraordinary year, according to the National Trust, who have said that the birds had their most successful breeding season in over 25 years. Experts from the conservation charity believe that lockdown restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic may have had an impact, as the rare seabirds were less disturbed than in previous years.

The National Trust counted 201 chicks from 154 nesting pairs of little terns at Blakeney Point off the north coast of Norfolk; this is the most seen since 1994 as the birds have been in decline since the 1980s.

