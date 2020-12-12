RAPPER Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Weapons Charge after police find a gold-plated gun

American rap star, 5-time Grammy winner, 38-year-old Lil Wayne, real name, Dwayne Michael Carter, has admitted possession of a firearm, after police searched his private plane on December 23, 2019, coming into Miami airport off a flight from California, and found a gold-plated .45 calibre handgun, with six rounds of ammunition.

The problem arises as Carter is a convicted felon from a previous firearms charge that he spent eight years in a New York prison for 10 years ago, and under federal law, felons are not allowed to possess any weapons, although he did try to convince officers that the gun was a father’s Day present.

Carter pleaded guilty to the charge against him, via a video link, to US District Judge, Judge Kathleen Williams, saying, “Your honour, I plead guilty to the charge”, and he was released on bail of $250,000, and surrendered his passport, with sentencing set for January 28, 2021, and if convicted, he can face up to 10 years in prison.

Howard Srebnick, his lawyer, had told Carter there was a chance they could get the case dismissed, on the grounds of the search of his plane being against constitutional rights, but Carter said he wished to take responsibility, with Srebnick commenting, “I must say I thought it was a very viable motion. He has decided not to pursue a motion to suppress”.

