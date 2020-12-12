Prince Andrew ‘Sex Alibi’ in Doubt as Beatrice Has no Recollection Of Pizza Express Party

PRINCE ANDREW ‘Sex Alibi’ in Doubt as Beatrice Has No Recollection Of Her Father Being Present at Her Pizza Express Birthday Party.

Prince Andrew’s daughter, Princess Beatrice, does NOT remember her dad being at her infamous Pizza Express birthday party, according to a new claim. The news begs questions about the solidity of Andrew’s alibi on the day he is accused of having sex with a teenager in London. The royal has always vehemently dismissed the allegation by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she had sex with him at the London home of jailed socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. A photo, which is thought to have been taken at around the same time, reportedly shows Andrew with his arms around Ms Giuffre, whose name was Virginia Roberts in 2001.

In a BBC Panorama interview last year, the Prince claimed Ms Giuffre’s story was false as he was at a Pizza Express birthday party for his daughter on March 10, 2001. The Duke of York said he remembers “weirdly distinctly” going to a Pizza Express in Woking, Surrey because it was “very unusual” for him to have gone to a high street restaurant chain.

Prince Andrew’s chief accuser was a prostitute who lied about her age and was paid “half a million” by disgraced businessman Jeffrey Epstein, new court papers allege. Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who is now an advocate for victims of sex trafficking, has claimed she had sex with the royal at least three times in 2001 when she was 17.

Prince Andrew has kept a low profile since ex-British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was jailed awaiting multiple charges in relation to the Jeffery Epstein case.

