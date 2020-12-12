Postmaster Has Fraud Conviction Overturned

FORMER POSTMASTER in Horspath has fraud conviction overturned after nine years

Former Horspath post office manager Vipinchandra Patel had his conviction for misappropriating funds officially overturned by Southwark Crown Court on Friday, December 11 after nine long years. Mr Patel was accused of stealing £75,000 and was given an 18-week sentence in 2011 after a faulty Horizon IT system made it look like hundreds of postal workers were pocketing cash.

“The past nine years have been hellish and a total nightmare but today I feel I can start living again. I can look forward and focus on enjoying life,” said Mr Patel.

“I feel euphoric as I have finally been vindicated. This conviction has been a cloud over my life for almost 10 years.”

Solicitor Neil Hudgell, who represented several victims said: “Today is a historic day. These people have always been innocent, but they have each had a criminal record against their name which they have had to live with for many years, bringing many difficulties to their lives. Today, they can finally hold their heads high again as their names have been officially cleared in court.”

