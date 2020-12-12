CITY OF LONDON Police fined a company £10 thousand for hosting an office Christmas party in the UK capital’s financial district.

-- Advertisement --



Officers arrived at an office space in London’s Square Mile to find 45 revelers enjoying alcohol, a live DJ, and a sound system despite Covid restrictions banning gatherings of more than 30 people.

City of London police tweeted: “Please don’t put yourself and others at risk of catching Covid-19: Stick to the rules and socially distance, even in the festive season”.

The police force, who operate in the UK’s financial centre, says this is the second time they’ve applied large fines during the pandemic. A wedding reception in October was also broken up by officers for breaching restrictions.

While infection rates across England slowly decline, in London they’ve shot from 158 cases per 100,000 people to 191 in the space of a week. The capital currently has Britain’s highest rate of infection, with experts warning that a lockdown might be applied to London in 2021.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Issue £10k Fine For Christmas Party in the City of London”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.