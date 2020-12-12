Pfizer COVID Vaccine Gets Green Light From F.D.A.- President Trump: “The first vaccine will be administered in less than 24 hours”.

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine passed a critical milestone on Thursday when a panel of experts formally recommended that the F.D.A (Food and Drug Administration) authorise the vaccine. The agency is likely to do so within days, giving health care workers and nursing home residents first priority to begin receiving the first shots early next week or maybe even sooner.

-- Advertisement --



Documents handed in by the FDA ahead of the meeting did not raise any new safety or efficacy issues, raising hopes the vaccine will soon be authorised in the United States. The vaccine has already received regulatory green lights from the UK and Canada.

Donald Trump said, quote: “Through our partnership with FedEx and UPS, we have already begun shipping the vaccine to every state and zip code in the country,” adding that individual governors would decide who would receive the shots first in their states. “We want our senior citizens, health care workers and first responders to be first in line. This will quickly and dramatically reduce deaths and hospitalizations.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pfizer COVID Vaccine Gets Green Light From F.D.A.”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.