Persistent heavy rains cause rivers to overflow and flooding in parts of Spain

Persistent heavy rains cause rivers to overflow and flooding in the north, centre and southeast of Spain.

THE Ebro river has broken its banks in Pina de Ebro, Zaragoza, where it has doubled its flow in the last few hours.

Severe flooding is expected over the next few days.

The Arga river in Pamplona rose by two metres on Friday, December 11, and continues to rise today.

And heavy rains have caused the river to overflow, flooding parts of Pamplona.

It continues to rain in parts of the Navarrese Pyrenees, and the condition is expected to get worse.

The Eresma River flooded the Alameda area and the Casa de la Moneda in Segovia yesterday. In just 48 hours, the river has multiplied its flow by 16 and is still on red notice.

In addition, the Nalon river has caused flooding in Pravia, Asturias, specifically in the areas surrounding the river banks.

There have also been river overflows in the centre and in the southeast of Spain.

The Mundo River in Albacete had its second ‘blowout’ of the week on Friday, December 11 and has doubled its flow in 24 hours.

In Riopar 170 litres per square metre of rain water has already accumulated.

