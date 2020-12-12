Padron push in Huercal Overa

HUERCAL-OVERA is continuing to urge residents to register on the municipal campaign and increase the official population to 20,000.

Once this figure has been reached, Huercal-Overa can expect to receive more money than at present from the central government, as allocations are linked to population.

That in turn means more resources to invest in Huercal-Overa and its residents, the town hall explained.

Since the launch of the Padron campaign in October, 250 people have registered, Huercal-Overa’s Finance councillor Adrian Ramos recently told a Cadena SER interviewer.

The response had been very good, he said, but encouraged those who had not yet done so to register before the end of the year when the National Statistics Institute (INE) compiles its population figures.

Everybody who registers will receive a Welcome Pack of a t-shirt and a facemask with Huercal’s Tree of Life emblem, as well as a month’s season ticket for the Centre Deportivo H2O sports centre.

The process is easy, requiring only passport, NIE or a DNI – Spanish identity card – and a copy of a rent contract, simple copy of house deeds or an IBI rates receipt.

For further information, ring 950 134 900.

