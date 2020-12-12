North Atlantic Seal Takes A Tour Of Spain

NORTH Atlantic seal surprises marine biologists by turning up in the Med and taking a tour of Spain

A North Atlantic gray seal has surprised experts by showing up a long way from home in the waters of the Greenwich Marina in Altea on Thursday, December 10 after being spotted earlier in a tuna farm in Fuzeta on the Algarve and also Gibraltar, according to the Oceanografic Foundation.

Vets from the Oceanografic Foundation were concerned for its welfare when they noticed something wrapped around the seal’s neck, which had caused a wound. However, the elusive seal evaded several attempts of capture and disappeared back out to sea on Friday. Experts from the Department of the Environment and the University of Valencia said the seal’s presence in the Meditteranean was extraordinary, and it is expected that he will make another visit to Spanish waters before too long.

