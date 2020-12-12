NIGHTMARE Before Christmas: NHS ad slammed for showing ‘Santa with Covid’

What was intended as a festive message of thanks to the hard-working medical staff throughout the UK has backfired on the NHS, who have been accused of being “insensitive” for broadcasting an advert which shows Santa unconscious in the hospital, apparently suffering from coronavirus. The ad shows the bearded man hooked up to a ventilator and being cared for by PPE-clad staff.

The video ends in a heart-felt way with a nurse receiving a note reading: “Thank you for everything you’ve done for all of us, Santa,” but furious parents have slammed the NHS for “giving [children] adult problems to deal with.”

“I am disgusted with the NHS advert depicting Father Christmas in hospital. My child came home from school crying his eyes out after being told by friends about the advert,” one parent wrote on Twitter.

“Honestly, this advert is bleak, morose, and sucks all the cheer out of Christmas. God knows what the poor children will make of it,” another Twitter user wrote.

The film is part of the Gifts That Give Back Campaign, organised by NHS Charities Together. The charity wrote on social media: “We’re delighted to share our Christmas campaign and video, which has been made possible thanks to generous brand partners.”

