ALMERIA mayors have been urging their local populations to take part in mass testing for Covid-19.

“If we don’t collaborate, we cannot know how or what we should be doing,” said Gabriel Amat in Roquetas.

-- Advertisement --



In contrast, no urging was needed in Alhama de Almeria where 471 people turned up for swabs although the local Health department had notified only 367 residents.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Need to know in Alhama de Almeria.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.