NBA Star Fined For Refusing To Speak To Press

BROOKLYN Nets NBA star Kyrie Irving fined for refusing to speak to the press

NBA superstar Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets were each fined $25,000 on Thursday, December 10 after Irving refused on several occasions to give interviews to journalists via Zoom after his team mates and managers had done so.

Not content with the fine, the NBA star took to Instagram the following day to tell the world that his time is valuable and that he doesn’t “talk to prawns.” In his social media rant, Irving directed his comments to the media, saying:

“So stop distracting me and my team, and appreciate the Art. We move different over here.”

Irving concluded the post by declaring, “I do not talk to Pawns. My attention is worth more.”

The Nets player has faced much backlash for his comments. NBA player agent Nate Jones tweeted:

“The same person that used his media power to tell everyone the world is flat after taking a speed course at YouTube University is insulting media members that show up and do their job and help keep interest in the league that has provided a great life for him.”

