NATIONAL POLICE Make False ID Arrests In Spanish Language Exam Centres around the Country



National Police officers carried out investigations in examination centres being used throughout Spain for foreign nationals, needing to apply for the DELE (Diploma de Español como Lengua Extranjera), from the Instituto Cervantes, an exam students need to pass when seeking to apply for Spanish nationality, including written and oral language tests to establish the candidate’s ability to speak Spanish.

Police swooped in 40 provinces around Spain, checking the ID’s of 3,484 students, resulting in the arrest of 25 people, from Nigeria, Pakistan, and China, who it was discovered, had paid between 1000 and 3000 euros to individuals with similar appearance, to sit the exam in their place.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrests of 7 persons suspected of being involved with arranging the false ID’s and supplying the stand-in students, with the Ministry of Education stating some 60,000 official DELE exams take place every year.

