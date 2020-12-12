Murderer dismembered elderly uncle hiding body parts in a badger sett

A man has been found guilty of murdering and dismembering his elderly uncle.

GRAHAM Snell was murdered by Daniel Walsh at his home in Chesterfield, on June 20, 2019, and his body parts were found in different locations in the town, including down a badger sett.

The 30-year-old claimed that he found Mr Snell dead and,” in a panic”, said he bought saws and rubble bags from a local hardware shop to get rid of the body.

Walsh, who was arrested on June 30, spent the days after Mr Snell’s death travelling to Sheffield to gamble at a casino – as well as visiting local massage parlours and buying drink and drugs – all of which was paid for out of Mr Snell’s savings.

The jury unanimously found Walsh guilty after deliberating for just over an hour at Derby Crown Court.

The trial had heard on the last day he was seen alive, Mr Snell told police Walsh, who was also his lodger, had been stealing from his bank account.

Detective Chief Inspector Sally Blaiklock, who led the investigation into the murder of Mr Snell, said: “The depraved acts that Daniel Walsh carried out on Graham Snell, a retired pensioner; a quiet man and a good neighbour, are truly shocking.

“To compound that this is that they were carried out for his own self-preservation and so he could spend Graham’s small amount of savings at massage parlours, in casinos and on drink and drugs.

