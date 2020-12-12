Murcia Police Bust Warehouse Exploiting Migrants

POLICE in Murcia Province have rescued 21 ‘exploited’ migrants from a second-hand clothing warehouse where they were paid 2 Euro an hour to work in poor conditions.

Police raided a warehouse in the small town of Fuente Alamo, roughly halfway between Murcia and Cartagena, where they found 21 African migrants living and working under abhorrent conditions.

Video footage from the operation shows police freeing several workers from a secret room hidden behind heavy clothes palettes. Investigators have arrested the father and son who ran the second-hand clothing business that sourced and sold cheap garments to African countries from south-east Spain.

‘They took advantage of their vulnerability and their situation of need’, said a police statement, ‘to subject them to harsh working conditions’. The migrants were reportedly paid two euro an hour to work long shifts with a ‘total absence of occupational safety and hygiene measures’.

As police entered the warehouse, a manager reportedly told the migrant workers to run and hide. Four vaulted a perimeter fence while others barricaded themselves in a makeshift hideaway within the warehouse.

The case highlighted the shocking conditions imposed on some migrant workers by many unscrupulous business owners across Spain and Europe.

