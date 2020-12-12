Monolith Mystery Deepens as Structure Appears in Australia Covered in Cryptic Coordinates

Monolith Mystery Deepens as Structure Appears in Australia- This Time Covered in Cryptic Coordinates.

The monolith mystery has deepened amid another sighting, this time down under in Australia. Since November 18, monolith structures have been popping up across the world, from Europe to the US and so far no-one has an explanation for their appearances. The latest one popped up in Adelaide, the difference with this one is that it is covered in cryptic coordinates, it was found at 6 pm on Thursday.

Similar to others which have appeared in the US, UK and Europe, Australia’s newest monolith stands at three metres tall. The first set of coordinates engraved on the surface point to Trump Tower in New York, the second to an uninhabited island in the Northern Mariana Islands and the third to a Sphinx in Egypt.

It all started when the first monolith popped up in the middle of the desert in Utah last month, but then it mysteriously vanished.

