Mojacar’s Christmas draw extended

The Mojacar contigo (Mojacar with you) campaign has been so well-received that it has been extended to December 30.

Till receipts for €10 or over that has been spent in participating shops, restaurants, bars and cafes enter the town hall’s €15,000 Christmas draw for 300 vouchers, each worth €50.

The scheme was introduced to encourage residents and visitors to shop and eat out locally and has been so successful that the town hall announced that it was extending the closing date to December 30.

The draw will be streamed live on the town hall’s YouTube channel.

Listing its reason for using local businesses, Mojacar town hall pointed out on the social media that these are owned and run by residents’ neighbours.

“They are nearby, they provide personal and friendly attention, they generate employment and money stays inside the town. There is support for people who launch new businesses, while local commerce brings life and colour to the streets,” the town said, when announcing the extension to the Mojacar contigo deadline.

