Missing hiker mystery

Mystery still surrounds the missing British hiker after a Spanish search.

Its possible British hiker Esther Dingley has gone missing deliberately, due to her partner Daniel Colegate wanting to settle down after many years of hiking and camper trips across the globe, police believe.

Esther went missing on November 22 while hiking in the Pyrenees, and police are now treating the disappearance as voluntary. Its believed she wanted to continue the lifestyle.

The Guardia Civil have suspended a search because of bad weather with high winds and lower temperatures and snow.

Jose Antonio Ballerin was the last person to see her alive and talk to her as he gave her a lift which was against lockdown rules. Still, a woman walking a road on her own with a large backpack was the image that made him stop and help her with a lift, she seemed capable and happy and focused at the time of this encounter he remarked.

The search will continue after bad weather has subsided and may include the many lakes in the region and involve police divers.

Experienced hikers say they don’t want to appear negative. However, there is heavy snow extreme cold, dangerous icy lakes and all these factors even for an experienced hiker add up to a grim prediction for her safe return.

