Man Threatened To Blow Up UK Hospital

MAN threatened to blow up a UK hospital on trial in Germany

A man who threatened the NHS with bombing a UK hospital unless they paid him off is about to stand trial in Berlin, Germany. The Italian allegedly emailed the NHS in April, demanding they pay £10million in cryptocurrency into his Bitcoin account or he would launch his attack. After his initial request was ignored, he reportedly sent seventeen more emails until his arrest in June.

Court spokeswoman Lisa Jani said that the extortionist was tracked down simply enough through this computer software, and that the plan “was not highly professional”, according to Metro. She added that when his property was searched it turned out that he did not have any explosives, nor had he a specific target in mind.

The trial is due to reconvene on December 16 at Berlin District Court.

