London Knife Crisis Continues As Teen Killed and Another Seriously Wounded

LONDON’S shocking knife crime crisis has destroyed two more young lives on either side of the capital on Friday night.

In Newham, East London, police discovered the body of a 15-year-old teen at roughly 7 PM who had suffered devastating stab wounds. Despite the efforts of first responders, the schoolboy was declared dead on the scene, becoming the latest young fatality in the capital’s knife crime crisis.

On the same night another teen in Hounslow, in the west of the city, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being attacked with a knife and a “corrosive substance”. The 17-year old is one of many youths to become targetted by horrific acid attacks in the UK capital, which has become a weapon of choice for some of the city’s young criminals.

The Met confirmed that they have launched a murder investigation into the death of the teenager, and his next of kin have been informed of the tragedy. Detective Superintendent Paul Whiteman said: “I am shocked at this tragic loss of a young life and would appeal to any members of the local community to come forward with any information which might help bring those responsible to justice.”

Dozens of young Londoners are stabbed to death every year as the capital battles a youth violence crisis.

