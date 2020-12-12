Local Areas Massive Cash Boost

Local areas in and around the costa del sol are to benefit from massive cash boost its been announced.

The Ministry of Tourism delegate, Nuria Rodriguez, made the announcement, on Saturday, December 12, that over 1,4 million euros would be made available to help regenerate the areas of Alora, Antequera, Benalmadena, Frigiliana, Fuengirola, Nerja, The Ronda and parts of Torremolinos.

Nuria Rodriguez went on to say that the tourism industry had been hit hardest and it should be the first to recover and that these funds would help do that, but it was important to start work now preparing for when the restrictions are eased further to a near-normal point.

The municipality awarded the highest figure was Fuengirola with just over three hundred and two thousand euros being allocated (302,636.00 euros ).

