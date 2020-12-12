LAMBORGHINI Supercar Worth £270,000 Seized By Police in West Midlands



A white Lamborghini Aventador supercar, worth £270,000 was impounded by West Midlands Police after they pulled the driver over in Stechford, Birmingham, England, on Thursday, December 10, and discovered he had no insurance cover.

Writing on the official West Midlands Police Twitter page, they posted, “Note to anyone who wants to buy a Lamborghini Aventador. Please remember to make sure it is insured for you to drive. Seized today by Stechford Response for no insurance…”.

This led to tweets back to the Police, one person tweeting, “Can you get a mobile crusher and do it outside the house of the person who drove it? And invite me to film/photograph and point and laugh?”, and ‘Aphex Dex’ added, “Crush it and make him watch”.

Official RAC figures show that 80,000 drivers were caught last year for not having insurance, and the fine for not having insurance is £300, plus six points on the driver’s licence.

