JAMES CORDON’S Latest Performance Torn Apart By Film Critics in ‘The Prom’



James Cordon is appearing in the new Netflix movie, ‘The Prom’, opposite Oscar winners, Meryl Streep, and Nicole Kidman, a movie adapted from Ryan Murphy’s smash-hit Broadway show, a story about a group of over-the-hill actors who end up in a small town in Indiana, helping a young lesbian teenage girl who has been banned from her prom.

-- Advertisement --



Cordon, who is a heterosexual male, plays the role of Barry Glickman, a struggling gay Broadway star, and although the critics enjoyed the movie itself, they have not been so kind to ‘Late Late Show’ host, James Corden, tearing him to pieces in the reviews.

Erik Andersen from AwardsWatch, called the film, “Gorgeous and vibrant”, but described Cordon’s performance as, “Truly disgusting, the worst gayface in a long, long time. He is awful”, while Zack Sharf of Indiewire tweeted, “‘The Prom’ shouts about tolerance, but has James Corden leaning into effeminate gay stereotypes every chance he gets”.

Vanity Fair did not go lightly on him either, with Richard Lawson writing that Corden’s performance was “insulting”, and, “So bad”, stating that he thinks “No more straight actors should play gay men, until the film’s sins are properly atoned for”, adding, “Corden is shown flitting and lisping around in the most uninspired of caricatures”. __________________________________________________