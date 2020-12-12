Italy Now Surpassing UK COVID Deaths with a Total of 63,387 Fatalities.

-- Advertisement --



Italy is now reporting the most coronavirus deaths in Europe, with the country expected to overtake the UK any day now. The Italian government has faced accusations of not being able to combat the second wave of the virus after the health care system once again failed to protect the elderly, the government was heavily criticised for the delay in imposing new restrictions.

Italy added another 761 victims on Friday, December 12, which brings its official total to 63,387. According to the Johns Hopkins University, that is just 216 short of Britain’s Europe-leading 63,603 dead. It must be remembered that both numbers are believed to greatly underestimate the actual real toll, due to missed infections, limited testing and different counting criteria.

Still, Italy could overtake Britain despite having 6 million people fewer than the U.K.’s 66 million, leaving it to trail behind only the much larger U.S., Brazil, India and Mexico.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Italy Now Surpassing UK COVID Deaths”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.