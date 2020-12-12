Iran Executes Dissident Journalist For Inspiring Anti-Government Protests

Iran Executes Dissident Journalist Ruhollah Zam For Inspiring 2017 Anti-Government Protests.

Iran has executed a dissident journalist for inspiring anti-government 2017 protests in the country. Ruhollah Zam fully encouraged the anti-government demonstrations, even using his Telegram channel to spread embarrassing information about Iranian officials. -- Advertisement --



Authorities say Iran has executed a once-exiled journalist over his online work that helped inspire nationwide economic protests in 2017. Iranian state television, the state-run IRNA news agency and the semi-official Nour news agency all said Ruhollah Zam was hanged early on Saturday morning, December 12.

‘Corruption on Earth’

A court sentenced Zam to death in June, saying he had been convicted of “corruption on Earth” which is a charge often used in cases involving spies and espionage or attempts to overthrow Iran’s government. Iran’s Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of Zam earlier this week, he was captured in 2019 after years in exile.

Zam’s website and a channel he created on the popular messaging app Telegram had spread the timings of the protests and embarrassing information about officials that directly challenged Iran’s government- his Amadnews feed had more than a million followers.

