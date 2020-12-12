Hundreds of Teens Missing After Nigeria School Attack

AUTHORITIES in north-western Nigeria have launched an operation to locate hundreds of teens kidnapped by gunmen during a raid on a secondary school.

The heavily armed bandits arrived on motorcycles brandishing assault rifles at the Government Science Secondary School in Nigeria’s north-western Katsina State. The turbulent region of the West African country has seen several shocking attacks perpetrated by bandit gangs and militant Islamists in recent years.

After an hour-long gun battle with police, which left one officer with serious injuries, the bandits reportedly left with half of the school’s 800 teenage pupils. Local police are working alongside Nigeria’s army and airforce to determine how many teens are missing and to locate the violent kidnappers.

Chaotic scenes were reported from the school in the attack’s aftermath, with scores of agitated parents surging through the gates to see if their children were among the abducted. Kitsina State, which is the home turf of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, has been plagued by violent criminals and terrorists for many years.

In 2014 Nigeria made bleak international headlines when 270 schoolgirls were abducted by Islamist group Boko Haram from the town of Chibiok in the country’s turbulent north-east.

