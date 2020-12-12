House party host fined £10,000

A house party host has been hit with a £10,000 fine after police found more than 100 people at the property in Northampton.

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE Police received a call reporting the breach of coronavirus regulations on December 5.

The police are also investigating a restaurant that allegedly hosted a wedding reception in Kettering on December 9.

Police and local authorities are looking to take enforcement against both the people in attendance and the business.

Superintendent Elliot Foskett from Northamptonshire Police, said: “Throughout this pandemic we have aimed to take a fair and proportionate approach to reports of people breaking the law.

“However, in both of these cases the individuals involved knew they were breaking the law, putting the safety of others at risk and so it is right that we take enforcement action.

“The vast majority of people in Northamptonshire have been sticking to the rules in order to help stop the spread of Covid-19, and the selfish actions of those who think the law doesn’t apply to them could put that in jeopardy.

“The news of a vaccine is great and is something we can all take hope from, however, it is vital that we all continue to follow the rules while it is rolled-out.

