Historic Seville Police Station to Become 5-Star Hotel

SEVILLE’s historical La Gavidia former police station has been sold for millions to a private company who plans to convert it into a 5-star hotel and co-working space.

Located in the historic heart of Seville’s city centre, the question of what to do with the long-disused La Gavidia police station has been a focal topic among the city’s lawmakers for several years.

In September 2019 city officials ruled that the building was no longer considered a ‘large commercial area’, meaning private companies could submit their plans for a variety of uses of the coveted space. A private company has been awarded the building in a deal reportedly worth about 10 million euro with the aim of converting the property into a luxurious 5-star hotel as well as including a modern ‘co-working’ space.

The company was granted the contract due to their intentions to use the building for two purposes. Not only will tourists be able to avail of new, high-quality accommodation in the heart of the Andalusian capital but local freelance professionals will be able to use the new communal ‘co-working’ space. Such modern establishments, expected to grow in the post-pandemic remote working environment, are currently scarce in Seville.

The new owners of the historic building have also reportedly agreed to preserve the centuries-old dungeons situated below its foundations, as part of an overall effort to modernise Seville’s city centre while respecting its rich history.

