Grants to make Carboneras and Nijar beach-ready

REGIONAL government, the Junta de Andalucia, allocated €5.1 million for improvements to the beaches of 12 coastal municipalities.

Two Almeria province towns are amongst them and cash is going to Nijar and Carboneras who will receive €499,876 and €472,300 respectively.

Fifty municipalities applied for one of these grants, which eventually went to a chosen 12 who met the 20 requirements stipulated by the Junta.

“Our forecasts suggest that recovery of the tourism sector will be noticeable by the second half of next year,” announced the Junta’s vice-president Juan Marin, who also heads the regional government’s department of Tourism, Regeneration and Local Administration.

Andalucia wanted to be amongst the first international tourist destinations that were ready to receive tourists, Marin said.

“These grants will help us to overtake our competitors and to be leaders once more, as we were in 2019.”

The Junta’s Tourism chief pointed out that now was the perfect time to award the grants.

“These municipalities will be able to prepare their beaches so they can offer destinations that have been renewed, are modern, sustainable and safe,” Marin said.

It was vital that they should be ready to show their best faces once life returned to normal, he added.

