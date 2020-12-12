Germany registers 28,438 new cases and 496 deaths in last 24 hours

Germany has recorded 28,438 new Covid infections and 496 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s epidemiological centre, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

THE figures are slightly down on yesterday’s data when Germany registered 29,875 cases and 598 fatalities.

In the last seven days, 135,944 new cases have been recorded.

There are reports Germany is heading for a major new nationwide lockdown to stem the rapid spread of coronavirus.


Health experts have warned that waiting until after Christmas to wind the country down could cost tens of thousands of lives and see hospitals completely overwhelmed.

