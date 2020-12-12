GENETICALLY Altered Rats In UK Now Immune To Poison after developing a resistance to pesticides



In an unsettling report by the Campaign for Responsible Rodenticide, it is revealed that 74 percent of rats in the UK have now built up a resistance to the common pesticides used for pest control, with the rodent population apparently increasing to 150 million, up by 25 percent since the coronavirus pandemic started.

-- Advertisement --



It is also revealed that in some parts of the UK, tested rodents had been shown to contain two different genes, apparently a result of interbreeding, making them super immune to poisons.

Jenny Rathbone, a pest control expert, from Pest.co.uk, said, “It’s very worrying, because this ‘hybrid-resistance’ means that some common rodenticides simply won’t work to control rat numbers. This together with a bumper breeding year means we are in for a heck of a ride in 2021 if we don’t have a very, very cold winter”.

She continued, “This year has been very challenging for pest controllers, with an increase in the population thanks to lockdown, plus a shift in where rats are looking for food and shelter. The best deterrent I can recommend is removing all sources of food – bird feed is the worst at this time of year as bird lovers over stock bird tables, this high energy food is like a Michelin-star meal to rodent”.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Genetically Altered Rats In UK Now Immune To Poison”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.