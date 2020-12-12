FRENCH Winner Scoops £175,000,000 EuroMillions Jackpot finally

A lucky French person, will be feeling elated tonight, Friday, December 11, after scooping the record-breaking EuroMillions jackpot of an incredible £175 million, making them richer than some of the world’s top pop stars like Adele, or Harry Styles from One Direction.

The winning numbers drawn out were 6, 9, 13, 24, and 41, along with the two Lucky Stars, 3 and 12.

Andy Carter, the winner’s advisor from the lottery company Camelot, commented, “It’s mind-blowing. It’s a huge amount of money, you could change not only your life but lots of lives and you can do an awful lot of good”.

The big money jackpot had been capped at £175 million by Camelot, and this is the first time that somebody has won that total outright, with previous winners walking away with an amount of £170 million, on 4 occasions, one winner from Spain, one winner from Portugal, and two winners from the UK.

