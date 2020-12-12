FRANK LAMPARD Bans Chelsea Players Christmas Parties to help keep their title hopes alive



Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has scrapped the club’s Christmas party and told his players to avoid the temptation of going out over the festive period, with Ross Barley, out on loan to Aston Villa, already in trouble for partying in London last weekend.

Lampard told reporters, “I’d better read up on the tier system, there are certain factual things about tiers that a lot of us have doubts about. But I know the basics and what the players should do by now, and I will reiterate to them their responsibilities. I think the Christmas party thing of yesteryear has mellowed now anyway”.

He continued, “Players are so well followed on social media that some of the parties I might have been involved in are a thing of the past. Responsibilities for players are big, as role models to the outside world, for their professional careers, to do the right thing, particularly when they are playing so frequently over Christmas. They have to live differently from the rest of the public and focus. I will have those conversations. We have missed the opportunity to go out to dinner together more often and it’s been one of the tough parts of Covid”.

