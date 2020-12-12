Driver so drunk he ‘broke’ the breathalyser

A DRIVER in Santa Fe, Argentina was so drunk that he ‘broke’ the breathalyser test.

The man was arrested after he was found to have so much alcohol in him that when he took a breathalyser test, the levels were high than the device could detect.

He had been stopped by the Provincial Road Traffic Agency when driving in the wrong direction which his lights turned off at night.

His test was reported to be, inadmissible when the screen showed three arrows instead of numbers. The maximum it can measure is four millilitres, the APSV reported on Twitter, showing a photo of the device which they used.

The minimum to be over the limit is 0.25 millilitres and three millilitres is considered to be enough for an alcohol induced coma.

They said that they had never seen anything like it, and that it was unheard of, but also sad.

