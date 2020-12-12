Covid Measures Makes Flu Virtually Non-Existent In Wales This Winter.

Experts have claimed that the flu is “not yet circulating” in Wales, citing measures to combat Covid-19 have played their part in keeping rates so low. The latest flu activity surveillance data from Public Health Wales (PHW) shows that the incidence of flu is far lower than last winter and remains below baseline levels across the whole of the UK.

A PHW spokesperson said social distancing, better hand hygiene and masks to contain the spread of Covid-19 were having an impact on flu rates. he said, quote: “In the Southern Hemisphere winter flu season 2020 levels of circulating influenza were low. This is believed to be due to Covid-19 control measures. However, we cannot say with any certainty whether or not the Northern Hemisphere will follow that pattern, or what flu strains will be in circulation this winter in Wales. Flu viruses spread easily via droplets that are released when we sneeze or cough, and are then picked up on the hands and ingested, or inhaled directly. The measures in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 will also help prevent the spread of flu.”

