Close Friends for Christmas

After initially being against meetings with ‘Close Friends’ the Junta De Andalucia’s (BOJA) has had a change of heart.

The Junta De Andalucia has admitted that relatives may travel for Christmas to their families and meet with people who are not direct family.

The ministry of health has imposed the decision the Junta claims.

At the announcement of measures made by Juanma Moreno, the president agreed that defining who is a close friend was important, and that it was inevitable that if relatives travel for Christmas, they would eventually meet and be in the ‘social’ area of others who clearly were not direct family.

People they met at Christmas who were not direct family, could be regarded as ‘close friends’ in the sense that they interacted as much with them as direct family.

The President went on to say the term ‘close friend’ is “too ambiguous a term ” given that the social distancing and contact restriction even in families was vital in the battle to reduce those COVID-19 cases numbers.

The Junta De Andalucia accepted that family meetings would result in ‘close friends ‘ meeting in a family-based gathering and reiterated its call for Citizens to be vigilant and exercise safety and care over the festive period.

