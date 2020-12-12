STRICTLY star Claudia Winkleman opens up to Graham Norton about her struggles during lockdown

In an exclusive interview with the Irish comedian for the upcoming Graham Norton Show, Claudia Winkleman revealed that she really struggled being confined during lockdown and found homeschooling her kids, Jake, 17, Matilda, 14 and nine-year-old Arthur. Claudia also told Graham about her newly-released book, Quiet, a collection of essays which she wrote during the pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



She said: “I was chronic at homeschooling – I was very bad. Six minutes into lessons I would be shouting at the children. I always thought I was patient but I was terrible.”

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter continued: “So I went upstairs and thought I would write something important. Instead, I wrote about melted cheese, why I wear black and how a fringe has given me a career! I sent it to my publisher with a note that said in capitals, ‘DO NOT PUBLISH BUT THANK YOU ANYWAY’ But they did it and no one is more surprised than me!”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Claudia Winkleman Opens Up To Graham Norton”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.