CINEMAS in Spain are in the red from lost profits on food and beverage sales

Alicante cinemas have pleaded with the Department of health to lift the current Covid-19 restrictions, set to remain in place until January 15, as November saw the flicks make 10 per cent of the normal income. After being forced to close their doors for months and seeing a shortage of premiers since reopening, local cinemas say that being prohibited from selling food and drinks is crippling them.

-- Advertisement --



Javier Caparrós, manager of the Kinépolis cinemas in Alicante, who speaks on behalf of the rest of local cinemas, reported to Informacion that popcorn and sodas account for almost half the total profits, and with customers being unable to even buy a bottle of water, the figures continue to decline.

“Fewer people were already coming, now many more customers stop going if they cannot even drink water, because popcorn and drinking is intrinsic to the cinema,” said Caparrós.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Cinemas In Spain In The Red”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.