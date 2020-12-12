CHRISTMAS lighting expanded in Valencia after pressure from business owners

The mayor of Valencia, Joan Ribo, has succumbed to pressure from local business owners about the lack of Christmas lighting and decorations on the streets, and has ordered the City Council to expand the ornamentation in areas such as Hernán Cortés, Avenida del Oeste and the stretch of San Vicente that goes from San Agustín to María Cristina and the Market Square.

The Association of Merchants of the Historic Centre first complained in November that large areas of the city would go undecorated as business owners couldn’t afford to contribute to the lighting this year. The government initially said nothing could be doen about this, but on Friday, December 11 an additional 19.14 per cent was added to the Christmas decoration budget.

Fernando Giner, spokesman for the Citizens in the City Council remarked that although Ribo has increased the amount of Christmas lights, they are “very poor” and of “little quality”. He has suggested that in 2021 the government starts looking at the budget as early as June to avoid making a similar mistake.

