BRITISH TaxPayers Will Foot £400,000 Security Bill To Monitor Osama bin Laden’s Former Spin Doctor As He Settles Back in the UK.

Osama bin Laden’s former spin doctor, Adel Abdel Bary, will cost the British taxpayer at least £400,000 a year in security bills. He will have to be ‘monitored discreetly for several years’ at a cost to the taxpayer as he settles back in the UK due to having successfully sought asylum in 1997. The father-of-six has now been reunited with his wife Ragaa, 59, who lives in a £1million council home in North-West London.

It is understood that counter-terror police and MI5 will have to keep tabs on Adel Abdel Bary as he settles back in the UK after his legal bid for freedom from the US was won. Bary, 60, was implicated in the 1998 bombings of US embassies in Tanzania and Kenya which killed 224. His son is an ISIS jihadi rapper who was recently seized in Spain. All these despicable acts were masterminded by Osama bin Laden who was also responsible for the 9/11 attacks in New York.

