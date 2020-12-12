book test and dine

A new scheme to allow diners to access their favourite restaurants while remaining safe and legal has been unveiled in Birmingham.

The Test and Dine scheme is just that, you have a test then dine, this would, of course, be a rapid test, and the quick result would enable you to dine at a participating restaurant.

If your result is negative in the test, it could bypass Tier3 rules which would mean a test within 6 hours would enable you to use a venue in TIER 3.

This pilot scheme is in the infant stages, but it’s proven to work in theory.

Birmingham City Council who are behind the Test and Dine scheme say it would see diners book a table before having a Rapid Test.

Its thought that the scheme could benefit other hospitality venues as more businesses are closing any Idea or Scheme to put diners back into restaurants and venues has to be worth careful consideration.

