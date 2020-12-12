BENALMADENA Ice Rink Closes Down



Another casualty of the coronavirus is the closure this week of Benalmadena’s Club de Hielo (Ice Club), announcing that all activities were cancelled, as the company who has the contract on the business was closing it, which is sad news to locals who had made the complex a fun, family place to go.

The Club De Hielo was the first-ever indoor ice skating rink in Andalucia, covering 7,000 square metres, comprising a 900 square metre rink, with a sports complex housing an 8-lane swimming pool, a kiddie pool, gym, medical services, cafeteria and parking.

Víctor Navas, Mayor of Benalmadena has reportedly offered his support to the club’s workforce, who have been furloughed, and to its many users, stating the closure was due to the pandemic situation, with Benalmadena council allegedly saying they would step in and help protect the jobs that are being lost as a result of the unexpected closure, which would come as a relief to the workforce and of course the Benalmadena residents.

