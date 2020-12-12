BBC Presenter Put Off The Road

BBC Presenter Jemma Cooper has been put off the road after pleading guilty to drink driving

Bristol Points West weather reporter Jemma Cooper, 49, has been banned from driving after she was nabbed by police on Clifton Down Road in Bristol on August 31. Bristol Live reported that Ms Cooper was found to be twice over the legal limit of 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood while driving her Fiat500.

The BBC presenter pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Bristol Magistrates Court on December 3 and she was subsequently fined and banned from driving for 17 months.

A BBC spokesperson said: “This is a private matter and unconnected to her work for the BBC.”

